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Joe Rogan destroys the Moon Hoax (before he was lent on)
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114 views • March 19, 2020
Joe Rogan emphatically highlights the Absurdity of the Moon Landing Narrative in just a few short minutes. IMHO His language was at odds with the PTB who control his Main Stream Media Podcast Persona. And he shortly there after did a public 180' Even so.... it's what he said. Does anyone genuinely think he learnt something about Astro Physics that changed his mind.
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