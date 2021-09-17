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Huna Wisdom of Lemuria for 5D & Beyond w/Jonathan Hammond: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #53
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34 views • September 17, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk to the author, Jonathan Hammond about how the ancient Hawaiian teachings of Huna wisdom can help us elevate our consciousness to higher levels with Earth and the universal consciousness within all of us. Jonathan, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Wondering what happened to episode #52? EPISODE #52 WAS DELETED BY Y T W/IN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass al go rithm. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. I’m from the Hmong Tribe of Laos. We have ancient shamanism that stems from the ancient folklores in Buddhism of Mu (Lemuria). I’m actually following Buddhist folklores for a book series I’m writing called: Megaliths, Pyramids, and Tribal Folklores of ‘Mu. Can you explain how Huna Wisdom in Hawaii is a remnant spiritual tradition from the lost continent of Lemuria?
3. What are the seven principles of Huna wisdom?
4. My mother-in-law teaches Hula and the Hawaiian language. How is aloha expressed in Hawaiian dance and language?
5. Please explain what Ho’oponopono Ke Ala is?
6. How can apply Ho’oponopono Ke Ala to address life’s most challenging experiences?
7. What are some quick tips people can use from Shamanic healing techniques?
8. You also offer spiritual and intuitive counseling. What are the most common issues that your clients come to you for help with?
9. Your book, The Shaman’s Mind goes into more detail about what we discussed today. Are you working on any online courses in the near future?
10. Do you have the last message you want people to know as they build the 5th dimension here on Earth?
For more information about Jonathan’s offerings, please visit his website: https://mindbodyspiritmaui.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Wondering what happened to episode #52? EPISODE #52 WAS DELETED BY Y T W/IN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass al go rithm. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. I’m from the Hmong Tribe of Laos. We have ancient shamanism that stems from the ancient folklores in Buddhism of Mu (Lemuria). I’m actually following Buddhist folklores for a book series I’m writing called: Megaliths, Pyramids, and Tribal Folklores of ‘Mu. Can you explain how Huna Wisdom in Hawaii is a remnant spiritual tradition from the lost continent of Lemuria?
3. What are the seven principles of Huna wisdom?
4. My mother-in-law teaches Hula and the Hawaiian language. How is aloha expressed in Hawaiian dance and language?
5. Please explain what Ho’oponopono Ke Ala is?
6. How can apply Ho’oponopono Ke Ala to address life’s most challenging experiences?
7. What are some quick tips people can use from Shamanic healing techniques?
8. You also offer spiritual and intuitive counseling. What are the most common issues that your clients come to you for help with?
9. Your book, The Shaman’s Mind goes into more detail about what we discussed today. Are you working on any online courses in the near future?
10. Do you have the last message you want people to know as they build the 5th dimension here on Earth?
For more information about Jonathan’s offerings, please visit his website: https://mindbodyspiritmaui.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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