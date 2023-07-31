WHAT'S IN CHILDREN'S BOOKS?

https://danhappel.com/whats-inside-childrens-books-with-deborah-degroff/

You will be shocked by what you will hear, and even more shocked to learn how purposefully our national leadership have been facilitating this perverse transformation of our Christian civil society for many decades.

Deborah DeGroff has spent several decades researching and dissecting What's Inside Children's Books and will share her vast research and conclusions with our listeners.

Over thirty years ago, Deborah DeGroff became interested in the subject of children’s books when her oldest child began to read. While reading the then current literature of the eighties, she noted the contrast between those books and the books she had read as a child.

Upon reading more, curiosity then shifted to concern. This spawned a lifetime of research and a resounding cry for parents to look inside the books their children are reading.