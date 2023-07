Military situation in Northern Syria 🇸🇾

July 21, 202353 views

Levantine Front: West Pressuring Russia; Israel Bombards Syria Again; US Troops Na√Įvely Say They‚Äôre Off To Fight Jihadis¬†- UK Column News - 19th July 2023

- AP: Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

Al Monitor: Russian fighter jets harass US drones over Syria twice in 24 hours

Al Monitor: Russia, Iran quietly coordinating in Syria to pressure US, official says

Video: American officer says cluster munitions are¬†‚Äúirresponsible‚Ä̬†and¬†‚Äúnot¬†good‚ÄĚ (unless it‚Äôs their allies using them)¬†

Kurdistan 24:¬†Syria condemns¬†‚Äėillegal¬†entry‚Äô of French delegation

Video: A young man in tears after his house was destroyed in the fire from Israel attacks

Geopolitics & Empire:¬†Iurie RoŇüca (former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova): There‚Äôs No Multipolarity, Only One Global Center of Real Power