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Battle Scenes from Colonial War Movies (Possible Spoilers)
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16 views • June 19, 2021
This is a list of battle scenes from war films set during the "Age of Imperialism" and post-WWI era. Films depicting real-life events are indicated in the list below.
N/A - Major Wilson's Last Stand (1899)
N/A - General Babbington's Scouts (1899)
N/A - The Bronze Bell (1921)
N/A - The Four Feathers (1921)
00:01:47 Beau Geste (1926)
N/A - The Desired Woman (1927)
N/A - The Four Feathers (1929)
N/A - Mamba (1930)
00:07:28 Beau Ideal (1931)
N/A - Kiss of Araby (1933)
N/A - Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)
N/A - The Last Outpost (1935)
N/A - Rhodes (1936)
N/A - Alarm in Peking (1937)
N/A - I Cover the War! (1937)
N/A - Storm Over Bengal (1938)
00:17:02 Wee Willie Winkie (1937)
00:21:13 The Drum (1938)
N/A - Gunga Din (1939)
00:27:54 The Four Feathers (1939)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)
N/A - Beau Geste (1939)
N/A - Abuna Messias (1939)
N/A - The Little Princess (1939)
N/A - Ohm Kruger (1941)
N/A - The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
00:35:12 Outpost In Morocco (1949)
N/A - Kim (1950)
00:40:01 King of the Khyber Rifles (1953)
00:44:01 Bengal Brigade (1954)
00:55:26 Khyber Patrol (1954)
00:57:25 Untamed (1955)
01:10:27 Storm Over the Nile (1955)
01:18:05 Zarak (1956)
N/A - Emperor & Empress Meiji and the Great Sino-Japanese War (1958)
01:24:34 North West Frontier (1959)
01:30:25 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
*Arab Revolt: Battle of Aqaba (July 6, 1917)
01:32:45 55 Days at Peking (1963)
*Boxer Rebellion: Battle of Peking (August 14-15, 1900)
01:47:42 Zulu (1964)
*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Rorke's Drift (January 22-23, 1879)
N/A - East of Sudan (1964)
N/A - The Brigand of Kandahar (1965)
01:51:14 Khartoum (1966)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Shaykan (November 3-5, 1883)
01:56:01 Beau Geste (1966)
02:03:54 Majuba: Hill of Doves (1968)
*First Boer War: Battle of Bronkhorstspruit (December 20, 1880)
N/A - Carry On Up the Khyber (1968)
N/A - Strangers at Sunrise (1969)
02:10:11 Shangani Patrol (1970)
*First Matabele War: Wilson's Last Stand (December 3-4, 1893)
N/A - Slaughter on the Khyber Pass (1970)
02:13:15 Young Winston (1972)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)
N/A - The Wind and the Lion (1975)
02:15:31 The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
02:17:54 March or Die (1977)
02:29:21 The Four Feathers (1978) - excerpt only
02:35:31 Zulu Dawn (1979)
*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Isandlwana (January 22, 1879)
02:49:58 Breaker Morant (1980)
N/A - Lion of the Desert (1981)
N/A - Utu (1983)
02:52:23 Torn Allegiance (1984)
N/A - Kim (1984)
N/A - Morenga (1985)
N/A - Shaka Zulu (1986)
N/A - The Deceivers (1988)
02:56:14 The Opium War (1997)
03:03:32 Legionnaire (1998)
N/A - Adwa (1999)
03:06:55 The Four Feathers (2002)
*Battle of Abu Klea (January 16-18, 1885)
N/A - Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
03:10:28 Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale (2011)
*Japanese invasion of Taiwan (1895)
N/A - Blood & Glory (2016)
N/A - Victoria & Abdul (2017)
N/A - Major Wilson's Last Stand (1899)
N/A - General Babbington's Scouts (1899)
N/A - The Bronze Bell (1921)
N/A - The Four Feathers (1921)
00:01:47 Beau Geste (1926)
N/A - The Desired Woman (1927)
N/A - The Four Feathers (1929)
N/A - Mamba (1930)
00:07:28 Beau Ideal (1931)
N/A - Kiss of Araby (1933)
N/A - Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)
N/A - The Last Outpost (1935)
N/A - Rhodes (1936)
N/A - Alarm in Peking (1937)
N/A - I Cover the War! (1937)
N/A - Storm Over Bengal (1938)
00:17:02 Wee Willie Winkie (1937)
00:21:13 The Drum (1938)
N/A - Gunga Din (1939)
00:27:54 The Four Feathers (1939)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)
N/A - Beau Geste (1939)
N/A - Abuna Messias (1939)
N/A - The Little Princess (1939)
N/A - Ohm Kruger (1941)
N/A - The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
00:35:12 Outpost In Morocco (1949)
N/A - Kim (1950)
00:40:01 King of the Khyber Rifles (1953)
00:44:01 Bengal Brigade (1954)
00:55:26 Khyber Patrol (1954)
00:57:25 Untamed (1955)
01:10:27 Storm Over the Nile (1955)
01:18:05 Zarak (1956)
N/A - Emperor & Empress Meiji and the Great Sino-Japanese War (1958)
01:24:34 North West Frontier (1959)
01:30:25 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
*Arab Revolt: Battle of Aqaba (July 6, 1917)
01:32:45 55 Days at Peking (1963)
*Boxer Rebellion: Battle of Peking (August 14-15, 1900)
01:47:42 Zulu (1964)
*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Rorke's Drift (January 22-23, 1879)
N/A - East of Sudan (1964)
N/A - The Brigand of Kandahar (1965)
01:51:14 Khartoum (1966)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Shaykan (November 3-5, 1883)
01:56:01 Beau Geste (1966)
02:03:54 Majuba: Hill of Doves (1968)
*First Boer War: Battle of Bronkhorstspruit (December 20, 1880)
N/A - Carry On Up the Khyber (1968)
N/A - Strangers at Sunrise (1969)
02:10:11 Shangani Patrol (1970)
*First Matabele War: Wilson's Last Stand (December 3-4, 1893)
N/A - Slaughter on the Khyber Pass (1970)
02:13:15 Young Winston (1972)
*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)
N/A - The Wind and the Lion (1975)
02:15:31 The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
02:17:54 March or Die (1977)
02:29:21 The Four Feathers (1978) - excerpt only
02:35:31 Zulu Dawn (1979)
*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Isandlwana (January 22, 1879)
02:49:58 Breaker Morant (1980)
N/A - Lion of the Desert (1981)
N/A - Utu (1983)
02:52:23 Torn Allegiance (1984)
N/A - Kim (1984)
N/A - Morenga (1985)
N/A - Shaka Zulu (1986)
N/A - The Deceivers (1988)
02:56:14 The Opium War (1997)
03:03:32 Legionnaire (1998)
N/A - Adwa (1999)
03:06:55 The Four Feathers (2002)
*Battle of Abu Klea (January 16-18, 1885)
N/A - Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
03:10:28 Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale (2011)
*Japanese invasion of Taiwan (1895)
N/A - Blood & Glory (2016)
N/A - Victoria & Abdul (2017)
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