Battle Scenes from Colonial War Movies (Possible Spoilers)

This is a list of battle scenes from war films set during the "Age of Imperialism" and post-WWI era. Films depicting real-life events are indicated in the list below.



N/A - Major Wilson's Last Stand (1899)

N/A - General Babbington's Scouts (1899)

N/A - The Bronze Bell (1921)

N/A - The Four Feathers (1921)

00:01:47 Beau Geste (1926)

N/A - The Desired Woman (1927)

N/A - The Four Feathers (1929)

N/A - Mamba (1930)

00:07:28 Beau Ideal (1931)

N/A - Kiss of Araby (1933)

N/A - Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)

N/A - The Last Outpost (1935)

N/A - Rhodes (1936)

N/A - Alarm in Peking (1937)

N/A - I Cover the War! (1937)

N/A - Storm Over Bengal (1938)

00:17:02 Wee Willie Winkie (1937)

00:21:13 The Drum (1938)

N/A - Gunga Din (1939)

00:27:54 The Four Feathers (1939)

*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)

N/A - Beau Geste (1939)

N/A - Abuna Messias (1939)

N/A - The Little Princess (1939)

N/A - Ohm Kruger (1941)

N/A - The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

00:35:12 Outpost In Morocco (1949)

N/A - Kim (1950)

00:40:01 King of the Khyber Rifles (1953)

00:44:01 Bengal Brigade (1954)

00:55:26 Khyber Patrol (1954)

00:57:25 Untamed (1955)

01:10:27 Storm Over the Nile (1955)

01:18:05 Zarak (1956)

N/A - Emperor & Empress Meiji and the Great Sino-Japanese War (1958)

01:24:34 North West Frontier (1959)

01:30:25 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

*Arab Revolt: Battle of Aqaba (July 6, 1917)

01:32:45 55 Days at Peking (1963)

*Boxer Rebellion: Battle of Peking (August 14-15, 1900)

01:47:42 Zulu (1964)

*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Rorke's Drift (January 22-23, 1879)

N/A - East of Sudan (1964)

N/A - The Brigand of Kandahar (1965)

01:51:14 Khartoum (1966)

*Mahdist War: Battle of Shaykan (November 3-5, 1883)

01:56:01 Beau Geste (1966)

02:03:54 Majuba: Hill of Doves (1968)

*First Boer War: Battle of Bronkhorstspruit (December 20, 1880)

N/A - Carry On Up the Khyber (1968)

N/A - Strangers at Sunrise (1969)

02:10:11 Shangani Patrol (1970)

*First Matabele War: Wilson's Last Stand (December 3-4, 1893)

N/A - Slaughter on the Khyber Pass (1970)

02:13:15 Young Winston (1972)

*Mahdist War: Battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898)

N/A - The Wind and the Lion (1975)

02:15:31 The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

02:17:54 March or Die (1977)

02:29:21 The Four Feathers (1978) - excerpt only

02:35:31 Zulu Dawn (1979)

*Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Isandlwana (January 22, 1879)

02:49:58 Breaker Morant (1980)

N/A - Lion of the Desert (1981)

N/A - Utu (1983)

02:52:23 Torn Allegiance (1984)

N/A - Kim (1984)

N/A - Morenga (1985)

N/A - Shaka Zulu (1986)

N/A - The Deceivers (1988)

02:56:14 The Opium War (1997)

03:03:32 Legionnaire (1998)

N/A - Adwa (1999)

03:06:55 The Four Feathers (2002)

*Battle of Abu Klea (January 16-18, 1885)

N/A - Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

03:10:28 Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale (2011)

*Japanese invasion of Taiwan (1895)

N/A - Blood & Glory (2016)

N/A - Victoria & Abdul (2017)