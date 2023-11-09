DEBATE Joe Biden IS Forrest Gump & the Right GOP Candidate to Keep America Safe Ep 318

Glenn Beck





Will anyone watch the third 2024 Republican presidential debate? Will the NBC moderators ask any questions that conservative voters actually care about? The RNC debates have neither substance NOR Trump. So no one seems to care. But there are issues that are on everyone’s mind: the threat of World War III, the growing axis of evil between Russia, Iran, and China, and a U.S. southern border so porous that domestic terror threats just casually walk through. Which of the current field of candidates is most qualified to lead us AWAY from global catastrophe? We know the biased debate moderators won’t deliver, so we reached out to the campaigns of Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy, Scott, Christie, and even RFK Jr. to ask the serious questions voters deserve to have answered. Glenn reveals each candidate’s exclusive statements to “Glenn TV.” He also cracks the code on the Democrat playbook for President Joe Biden. We know he’s a compulsive liar, but somehow the Left and their media minions have turned that into a character asset instead of a character flaw. It makes no sense until you consider … the SCRIPT. Let’s just say “stupid is as stupid does.” Glenn’s chief researcher and foreign policy analyst Jason Buttrill joins, along with BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Sara Gonzales.





READ: Full statements from 2024 presidential candidates at https://GlennBeck.com





