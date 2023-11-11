Create New Account
Fighting in the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian side - A Grenade Launcher works, showing why it's easier for Defenders to Fight in Ruins than if the city were intact
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
New video of fighting in the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian side. A grenade launcher works, clearly showing why it is much easier for defenders to fight in ruins than if the city were intact.

Clashes in the area of At-Tawam and Beit Hanoun neighborhoods in northern Gaza, filmed from the perspective of fighters from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigades

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

