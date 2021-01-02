© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1986: THE ACT [2020] - DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD (MOVIE TRAILER)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • January 02, 2021
1986: THE ACT [2020] - DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD (MOVIE TRAILER)
If you have been on the fence regarding the safety of inoculations, it’s time to watch 1986: The Act. Many are unaware that the number of inoculations required prior to 1986 were less than a third of present day recommendations, or that this increase is correlated with a drastic surge in autism.
DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD has done an outstanding job of recording the historical evidence, (much of which has been censored), regarding the series of events that brought us to the 1986 V Injury Act. Originally created to hold drug companies liable for compensating those who were injured by inoculations, the 1986 V Injury Act was later manipulated by the same companies to legislate their own protection from liability. In the meantime, inoculation safety has gone by the wayside, as without liability, there is no incentive to create safe inoculations.
Set against the backdrop of a couple doing research before the birth of their baby, crucial information is unearthed and placed on a timeline to provide a clear picture of events that have been hidden from the public eye for decades. Included are many historical news reports that allow the viewer to connect the dots themselves. We watch as the couple uncovers these secrets kept from public view in order to maintain faith in inoculations, including:
1986: The Act provides a chronological history of the events leading up to the 1986 V Injury Act and what has become of the act today.
1) The man-made Polio epidemic resulting in 200,000 defective Polio vaccines that caused paralysis and death
2) The Swine Flu Vaccine that set a precedent for the Pharma industry to receive immunity from product liability
3) The failure of North American V companies to deliver a safe DPT shot, that cost only pennies more, even though one was widely used in Japan
4) Studies showing the younger you are when you receive the MMR inoculation, the higher your risk of autism
5) The African American Effect that shows black children are at a greater risk of autism after being inoculated
6) The CDC’s claims to phase out Thimerisol in inoculations, were made while concomitantly making recommendations for pregnant women and children to get the controversial flu inoculation that has dangerous amounts of mercury
1986: THE ACT [2020] - DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to download this movie from the Public Domain.]
[torrents] https://pirateproxy.live/search/1986:%20%20THE%20ACT/1/99/0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
If you have been on the fence regarding the safety of inoculations, it’s time to watch 1986: The Act. Many are unaware that the number of inoculations required prior to 1986 were less than a third of present day recommendations, or that this increase is correlated with a drastic surge in autism.
DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD has done an outstanding job of recording the historical evidence, (much of which has been censored), regarding the series of events that brought us to the 1986 V Injury Act. Originally created to hold drug companies liable for compensating those who were injured by inoculations, the 1986 V Injury Act was later manipulated by the same companies to legislate their own protection from liability. In the meantime, inoculation safety has gone by the wayside, as without liability, there is no incentive to create safe inoculations.
Set against the backdrop of a couple doing research before the birth of their baby, crucial information is unearthed and placed on a timeline to provide a clear picture of events that have been hidden from the public eye for decades. Included are many historical news reports that allow the viewer to connect the dots themselves. We watch as the couple uncovers these secrets kept from public view in order to maintain faith in inoculations, including:
1986: The Act provides a chronological history of the events leading up to the 1986 V Injury Act and what has become of the act today.
1) The man-made Polio epidemic resulting in 200,000 defective Polio vaccines that caused paralysis and death
2) The Swine Flu Vaccine that set a precedent for the Pharma industry to receive immunity from product liability
3) The failure of North American V companies to deliver a safe DPT shot, that cost only pennies more, even though one was widely used in Japan
4) Studies showing the younger you are when you receive the MMR inoculation, the higher your risk of autism
5) The African American Effect that shows black children are at a greater risk of autism after being inoculated
6) The CDC’s claims to phase out Thimerisol in inoculations, were made while concomitantly making recommendations for pregnant women and children to get the controversial flu inoculation that has dangerous amounts of mercury
1986: THE ACT [2020] - DR. ANDREW J. WAKEFIELD (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to download this movie from the Public Domain.]
[torrents] https://pirateproxy.live/search/1986:%20%20THE%20ACT/1/99/0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.