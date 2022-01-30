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Someday we'll all learn oil isn't made from dinosaur fossils. It is naturally produced from within the earth, like the blood within our bodies. It is a renewable resource which can never run out.
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414 views • January 30, 2022
Someday we'll all learn oil isn't made from dinosaur fossils.
It is naturally produced from within the earth, like the blood within our bodies. It is a renewable resource which can never run out.
The scarcity tactics is used by the elite to promote them as "fossil" fuel, because allegedly being fossil fuels, it means that it has to run out, therefore keeping the prices high.
Infact there is almost as much underground oil, as there is water here on Earth.
It is naturally produced from within the earth, like the blood within our bodies. It is a renewable resource which can never run out.
The scarcity tactics is used by the elite to promote them as "fossil" fuel, because allegedly being fossil fuels, it means that it has to run out, therefore keeping the prices high.
Infact there is almost as much underground oil, as there is water here on Earth.
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