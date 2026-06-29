Max Blumenthal: ‘The US national security state is ADDICTED to the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine, is using it to perfect drone warfare.’

‘Pivoting to Ukraine will be disastrous for Donald Trump. If he pivots towards peace, it places him on a collision course with the national security state that is addicted to this war and that believes it’s successful through the drone attacks that we’ve seen on Moscow’s petroleum infrastructure, strikes deep inside Russia, not only in Belgorod and kind of border areas, but inside Moscow.

And they’re learning lessons. They’re using this war as a laboratory for the perfection of drone warfare and asymmetrical warfare.

This war has become profitable.

I think, because of Trump’s failure and his betrayal of this campaign promise, which I think led a not insignificant number of people who wouldn’t have voted for Trump to vote for him, there’s an increasing chance of a NATO state, probably in the Baltics, which has been used as a staging base for attacks on Russia, including attacks on Russian critical infrastructure, to be attacked as a result of this.’





Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v7bxxq6-max-blumenthal-reveals-why-trumps-mou-with-iran-will-fail-and-what-israel-w.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a