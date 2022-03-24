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The Word Of God - Part Two
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110 views • March 24, 2022
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/word-god-part-2
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
“Be astonished, O ye heavens, at this, and be horribly afraid, be ye very desolate, saith the Lord. For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:12-13)
Those verses include a warning from the Lord for His people—and the reason for the warning. They are the consequences of His followers forsaking Him by turning from “the fountain of living waters.” Although addressed to the Jewish people during the time of Jeremiah the prophet, God’s words of admonition also seem to be directed at the Christianity of our day.
In Part 1 of this series, questions were asked in survey form for the reader to evaluate where he (or she) stands in regard to his fundamental beliefs in the Word of God. The survey centered on the inerrancy, the authority, and the sufficiency of the Scriptures, and concluded that the sufficiency of God’s Word is “the tell-tale indicator as to where the reader actually stands regarding the inerrancy and authority of the Bible.” That is the case, because if you claim to believe in the inerrancy and authority of the Word of God but look to other sources for help with your spiritual issues of life, you are indicating that Scripture is no longer sufficient for you; it is no longer your authority, thereby making a belief in biblical inerrancy pointless—and worse.
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“Be astonished, O ye heavens, at this, and be horribly afraid, be ye very desolate, saith the Lord. For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:12-13)
Those verses include a warning from the Lord for His people—and the reason for the warning. They are the consequences of His followers forsaking Him by turning from “the fountain of living waters.” Although addressed to the Jewish people during the time of Jeremiah the prophet, God’s words of admonition also seem to be directed at the Christianity of our day.
In Part 1 of this series, questions were asked in survey form for the reader to evaluate where he (or she) stands in regard to his fundamental beliefs in the Word of God. The survey centered on the inerrancy, the authority, and the sufficiency of the Scriptures, and concluded that the sufficiency of God’s Word is “the tell-tale indicator as to where the reader actually stands regarding the inerrancy and authority of the Bible.” That is the case, because if you claim to believe in the inerrancy and authority of the Word of God but look to other sources for help with your spiritual issues of life, you are indicating that Scripture is no longer sufficient for you; it is no longer your authority, thereby making a belief in biblical inerrancy pointless—and worse.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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