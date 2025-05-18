Brooklyn Bridge: The Iconic Heart of New York City 🇺🇸 | History & Facts

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

The Brooklyn Bridge isn’t just a landmark—it’s a symbol of American innovation and resilience. Opened in 1883, this architectural marvel connects Manhattan and Brooklyn over the East River. Discover how it was built, the tragedies and triumphs along the way, and why it remains one of the most admired bridges in the world today.





Whether you're a history buff or just love iconic places, this 55-second dive into the Brooklyn Bridge is for you!





👉 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more amazing facts from around the globe.





🔖 Hashtags:

#BrooklynBridge #NYCLandmarks #EngineeringMarvel #AmericanHistory #NewsPlusGlobe