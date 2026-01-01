Rule by Stealth & Coercion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anyone in denial about globalism’s spiritual war on humanity should examine how governments across Europe and the wider West - Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, the UK - all read from the same deep-state script. Different parties. Different leaders. Different elections. Yet precisely the exact phrases parroted over and again ad-nauseum.