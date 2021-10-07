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US Troops SECRETLY TRAINING in Taiwan? 2021
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90 views • October 07, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.
Psa 112:7KJV He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.
Psa 112:7NLT They do not fear bad news; they confidently trust the LORD to care for them.
Rev 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
Rev 13:4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
Rev 13:5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.
Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.
Psa 112:7KJV He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.
Psa 112:7NLT They do not fear bad news; they confidently trust the LORD to care for them.
Rev 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
Rev 13:4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
Rev 13:5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.
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