US Troops SECRETLY TRAINING in Taiwan? 2021

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Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.



Psa 112:7KJV He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.

Psa 112:7NLT They do not fear bad news; they confidently trust the LORD to care for them.



Rev 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.

Rev 13:4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?

Rev 13:5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.