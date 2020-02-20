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Over 7,000 In US Under Coronavirus Quarantine, Bet You Didn’t Hear That In The News! As China Incinerates!
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323 views • February 20, 2020
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In the video below I reveal that there are over 7,000 people under ‘self’ quarantine here in the United States due to the coronavirus.
http://bit.ly/38Mnqkv
For More Information See:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1138731?
https://www.oann.com/china-deploys-40-incinerators-to-wuhan-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-chinese-regime-deploys-1600-internet-trolls-to-suppress-information-on-coronavirus_3242454.html?
(GET FIRST MONTH FOR $1 USE CODE: DOLLAR)
In the video below I reveal that there are over 7,000 people under ‘self’ quarantine here in the United States due to the coronavirus.
http://bit.ly/38Mnqkv
For More Information See:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1138731?
https://www.oann.com/china-deploys-40-incinerators-to-wuhan-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-chinese-regime-deploys-1600-internet-trolls-to-suppress-information-on-coronavirus_3242454.html?
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