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25 Amazing Dark Art Ideas | Witches | Witchcraft | #Halloween Beautiful and beautiful, but evil and treacherous - it all sounds like a description of witches. A witch from ancient languages denotes a woman who possesses hidden knowledge and with this knowledge she can both harm and help! In this video, 25 ideas for depicting witches in dark art
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