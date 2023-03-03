Living Breath Lecture Compilation 1: Beginner's Chi Cultivation

A compilation of lectures from the Living Breath Cultivation site, for beginners learning how to cultivate chi. Video includes an introduction to chi, coordinating your breath, learn the basics of building up chi in your hands, moving it around, and learn about the mental aspects involved in chi work. This is the first in a series of simple video lectures designed to provide information and guidance for those that have embarked down the path of cultivation.

