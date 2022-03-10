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Satanic Agenda Exposed: Christian Infiltrates Satanist Convention, Tells All
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616 views • March 10, 2022
Liberalism has integrated itself into the cult of Satanism, working hand and hand to perpetuate evils like abortion and anti-white violence. Kyle Clifton joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to talk about his infiltration of a Satanic Temple, exposing their intentions to abolish Christianity in any way they can. Clinton discussed the after school Satanism programs, and their plot to actively dox conservatives and Christian doctors in order to ruin their lives and remove the remaining white hats in the decaying hospitals.
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