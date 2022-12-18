Xi Takes a Firmer Grip on China to Fight Against the West

https://gnews.org/articles/583983
摘要：On December 4th, Miles Guo exposed the story of Xi Jinping's speech during an internal meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi pointed out that the “Zero-COVID” policy could cause supply chain disturbance to the West and hit the Western economy hard. It can also reduce the daily Chinese living costs by nearly 80%, far below that of the West.
