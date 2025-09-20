💥A Russian drone hit an oil depot in Bakhmach in the Chernigov region

💥 Ukrainian monitoring services report that Russia is striking targets on the territory of Ukraine in the Chernigov, Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovograd regions.

A drone hit an oil depot in Bakhmach in the Chernigov region.

Adding:

Here we go again...Ukraine wants ANOTHER 4-year IMF loan aka $150-170B this time as the current one runs out in 2027

They already have $18.1B shortfall in the budget next year

'More money, please' seems to be the new budget line