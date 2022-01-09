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Famous Doctor Drops Spike Protein Antidote Bombshell
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1208 views • January 09, 2022
Spike Protein Antidote - In this video we review how spike protein binds to sialic acid in human cells and can cause antibody dependent enhancement, and how a recently discovered drug may be able to repair the damage from this condition.
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
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Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Antibody dependent enhancement: Unavoidable problems in v_______ development: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8438590/
2) Antibody-dependent enhancement of c____________ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32920233/
3) Informed consent disclosure to v_______ trial subjects of risk of C______ v_________ worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
4) Exploration of the Sialic Acid World: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30509400/
5) Sialic acid in human milk: composition and functions: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11270179/
6) Immunology of breast milk: https://www.scielo.br/j/ramb/a/QZDBjJ8VTYpWVpXs6RxVjrF/?lang=en
7) Human Sialome and C_________ Disease-2019 (C______) Pandemic: An Understated Correlation?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7324714/
8) The SARS-COV-2 Spike Protein Binds Sialic Acids and Enables Rapid Detection in a Lateral Flow Point of Care Diagnostic Device https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7523238/
9) The nutritional role of free sialic acid, a human milk monosaccharide, and its application as a functional food ingredient: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26115419/
10) Safety of synthetic N-acetyl-D-neuraminic acid as a novel food pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 258/97: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.2903/j.efsa.2017.4918
11) A drug candidate for treating adverse reactions caused by pathogenic antibodies inducible by C_______ virus and v_________: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.13.452194v2.full.pdf
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Very much appreciated!
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Antibody dependent enhancement: Unavoidable problems in v_______ development: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8438590/
2) Antibody-dependent enhancement of c____________ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32920233/
3) Informed consent disclosure to v_______ trial subjects of risk of C______ v_________ worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
4) Exploration of the Sialic Acid World: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30509400/
5) Sialic acid in human milk: composition and functions: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11270179/
6) Immunology of breast milk: https://www.scielo.br/j/ramb/a/QZDBjJ8VTYpWVpXs6RxVjrF/?lang=en
7) Human Sialome and C_________ Disease-2019 (C______) Pandemic: An Understated Correlation?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7324714/
8) The SARS-COV-2 Spike Protein Binds Sialic Acids and Enables Rapid Detection in a Lateral Flow Point of Care Diagnostic Device https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7523238/
9) The nutritional role of free sialic acid, a human milk monosaccharide, and its application as a functional food ingredient: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26115419/
10) Safety of synthetic N-acetyl-D-neuraminic acid as a novel food pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 258/97: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.2903/j.efsa.2017.4918
11) A drug candidate for treating adverse reactions caused by pathogenic antibodies inducible by C_______ virus and v_________: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.13.452194v2.full.pdf
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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