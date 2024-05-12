05-11-2024 The Prophetic Voice: "Self Control"

Proverbs 25:28 A man who has no control over his spirit Is like a broken-down city without a wall. (TS2009) Proverbs 25:28 A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls. (ESV) H4623 (Word Study) מַעְצָר ma‛ṣār: A masculine noun meaning a restraint, a control. This noun is derived from the verb ‛āṣar (H6113), meaning to restrain or retain. Its only occurrence is to characterize a person as one who is without self-control.

