05-11-2024 The Prophetic Voice: "Self Control"

Proverbs 25:28 A man who has no control over his spirit Is like a broken-down city without a wall. (TS2009)
Proverbs 25:28 A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls. (ESV)
H4623 (Word Study) מַעְצָר ma‛ṣār: A masculine noun meaning a restraint, a control. This noun is derived from the verb ‛āṣar (H6113), meaning to restrain or retain. Its only occurrence is to characterize a person as one who is without self-control.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.