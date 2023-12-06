Create New Account
Does a Weaponized SynBio Botulism Spell Doom for Canned Foods?
Does a Weaponized SynBio Botulism Spell Doom for Canned Foods?

Learn how Synthetic Biology is impacting your ability to preserve foods. I answer the question, are store foods safe? I provide you a valuable timeline on the weaponization of botulism, changes in canning products, and never before information that you need from the government about massive deaths due to consuming canned products, home or store.


