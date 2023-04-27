Let's GO OUTSIDE and get some MOVEment | Workout Motivation | A brighter Life | Out of depression

Hello beloved viewer! Today I am talking about the next step I had to take - and I recommend for you, too - to get out of depression. Moving outside or MOVING in any kind of way gives you brighter thoughts and a much needed nicer view on your life. There are things that need to be thought about but please never forget to be thankful / positive about 3 things every single day. This can make such a huge difference!

originally published 2023/01/27



