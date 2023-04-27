Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Let's GO OUTSIDE and get some MOVEment | Workout Motivation | A brighter Life | Out of depression
9 views
channel image
Modern Life Survival
Published 21 hours ago |

Hello beloved viewer! Today I am talking about the next step I had to take - and I recommend for you, too - to get out of depression. Moving outside or MOVING in any kind of way gives you brighter thoughts and a much needed nicer view on your life. There are things that need to be thought about but please never forget to be thankful / positive about 3 things every single day. This can make such a huge difference!

originally published 2023/01/27

Keywords
personal growthmy chaotic lifegoal progress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket