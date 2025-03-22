BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ENOCH BURKE SPEAKS AS BANK ACCOUNT IS FROZEN
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • 1 month ago
Chapters

20 mars 2025

BREAKING: ENOCH BURKE SPEAKS AS HIS BANK ACCOUNT IS FROZEN AND SALARY TAKEN BY IRISH GOVERNMENT

The bank account of teacher Enoch Burke has been frozen by the Irish Government after he refused to affirm transgender ideology in his school and address a child with they/them pronouns.

Enoch Burke’s salary, which he earns as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School, has also been stopped.

Enoch Burke attempted to withdraw money from his Bank of Ireland account this morning but was unable to access the account.

There is over €40,000 in this account, the hard-earned savings of many years. This money has now been frozen by the Irish Government and Courts, with the intention of seizing it next week, in an unprecedented and utterly illegal move.

Enoch Burke upheld the Christian ethos of his school, and was jailed as a result. He now faces the robbery of his livelihood. If the Church had not betrayed him by their treacherous silence, this saga would never have happened. The silence of the Church on this matter is a disgrace.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-nHpDBZGzQ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy