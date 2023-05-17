Create New Account
Elon Musk & CNBC’s David Faber | Full Unedited Interview
Elon Musk’s Full, Unedited Interview With CNBC’s David Faber: Twitter, Tesla & A.I. Advances


Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk sits down with CNBC’s David Faber for an exclusive interview from Austin, Texas, during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Musk discussed his tenure at Twitter, the state of Tesla and electric vehicles and recent advances in generative A.I.


Original Video:

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/05/16/watch-elon-musks-full-interview-with-cnbcs-david-faber-on-twitter-tesla-and-ai-advances.html


source:

https://rumble.com/v2oba42-elon-musks-full-unedited-interview-with-cnbcs-david-faber-twitter-tesla-and.html

Keywords
interviewtwitterelon muskcnbcdavid faber

