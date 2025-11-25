BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Power of Prayer and Positivity, B2T Show, Nov 24, 2025
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
492 followers
24 views • 1 day ago

Join the discussion with Amanda, Dr. Bryan Ardis, and Rick Rene, of Blessed2Teach and QE Strong, on the power of words, energy, and frequencies. Discover how this plays a role in our day-to-day and very existence. Learn ways to change your life simply with words. This broadcast was previously recorded on Nov. 5, 2025.

Visit: https://qestrong.com/ark/


#Positivity #Prayer #PowerofWords #QEStrong #ArkofGrace #LifeForce #Energy #Faith #ArkofGrace #DrArdis


Prayer Lines now available Mon - Fri 9am-5pm EST. CALL 845-743-6500 or 845-743-2583


The Revelationary War is available NOW! Get your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7

Preorder Amanda’s second book, Brace for Impact: https://buff.ly/PiQgPcE


Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
