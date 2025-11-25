The Power of Prayer and Positivity, B2T Show, Nov 24, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join the discussion with Amanda, Dr. Bryan Ardis, and Rick Rene, of Blessed2Teach and QE Strong, on the power of words, energy, and frequencies. Discover how this plays a role in our day-to-day and very existence. Learn ways to change your life simply with words. This broadcast was previously recorded on Nov. 5, 2025.
Visit: https://qestrong.com/ark/
#Positivity #Prayer #PowerofWords #QEStrong #ArkofGrace #LifeForce #Energy #Faith #ArkofGrace #DrArdis
Prayer Lines now available Mon - Fri 9am-5pm EST. CALL 845-743-6500 or 845-743-2583
The Revelationary War is available NOW! Get your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7
Preorder Amanda’s second book, Brace for Impact: https://buff.ly/PiQgPcE
Music Copyright References:
-131615741-Awards Inspirational Cinematic Music (Short 3) [Upbeat Nomination Epic Orchestra]
Stock Media provided by JadSound / Pond5
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version)
Stock Media provided by StockAudios / Pond5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate
Stock Media provided by Patrick_Schlebes / Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background)
Stock Media provided by Lesya_NZ / Pond5
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5
Stock Media provided by Wolfgangwoehrle / Pond5
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5
Stock Media provided by DivaProductionMusic / Pond5
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners