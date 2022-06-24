Miles Guo Wants to Send a Message to the Fellow Fighters who Participated in the June 4th Celebration: We Can Live Better Without the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/payv3286
All the things that the fellow fighters got, Miles got legally and gave to everyone. It shows that we live better without the Chinese communist Party. The more important thing is that we all serve each other naturally, not bought and paid for, without money and without any purpose