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What has COVID-19 done to SEX and RELATIONSHIPS - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE
TCN TV Network
TCN TV Network
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141 views • February 27, 2021
Today’s show we take a look at some disturbing news first; there have been some deaths reported in the news, and it is among the elderly population.

Is it Covid-19 you ask? Nope! These are deaths that seem to be happening after some of our elder population have taken the vaccine.

The Awakening World Truth Summit – The Second Coming, is right around the corner, and I have some speaker updates for you today.

Finally, if you are a Housewives of Atlanta fan, you may have seen my guest Dr. Machal Hunt working with some of our favourite Housewives, as they navigate their own personal relationships. He has been seen on Bravo, FoxNews, TVone, SkyTV, and 4News.

Finally I snatched him up to talk to us today about relationships, sex, and yep, sex during covid-19

Welcome to the show everyone!
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vaccinessexrelationshipscovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy