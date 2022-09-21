Cryotherapy for Fat Reduction and Health - An Interview with Betsy Paradise

Betsy Paradise a Certified Cryotherapy Specialist in Medical Aesthetics. She's worked in the body contouring and fat reduction industry for over 17 years and has been in the aesthetics industry for 27 years in total. She has developed a proprietary protocol for permanent fat reduction that has amazingly fast and natural results which are also non-invasive with no needles, drugs, or having to wait months to see results. She is also the author of a book titled An Introduction to the Magical Powers of Cryotherapy...: ...the most Cutting Edge Technology in Anti-Aging and Permanent Fat Reduction a book that aims to help people gain a better understanding of this amazing technology with the goal of helping people look and feel their best.

https://www.cryoslimmers.com/