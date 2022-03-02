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Ginny Miller interviews Kristin Hurley of Mama Bears Radio Show
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51 views • March 02, 2022
In today's interview, I talk to Kristin about her unique and important radio show on a local, Santa Cruz, independently owned radio station, KSCO 1080AM. Her show has been paused for now, and we discussed ways to help get her show back on the air. We also talked about why so many people are wanting to speak up and do something about the violation of our constitutional rights and how we can create new systems for a future life without the tyrannical control from the hidden agendas. We provided information about some horrific CA state senate bills that are making their way through the state legislature and what we can do to try to stop them from getting passed.
To learn how I help my clients become the most resilient and joyful version of themselves go to: www.newvibrantyou.com.
To learn more about my Health Freedom and Truth group, please check out www.healthfreedommonterey.com
And to learn more about Kristin and her show, go to https://mamabearsradio.com
To learn how I help my clients become the most resilient and joyful version of themselves go to: www.newvibrantyou.com.
To learn more about my Health Freedom and Truth group, please check out www.healthfreedommonterey.com
And to learn more about Kristin and her show, go to https://mamabearsradio.com
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