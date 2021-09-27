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All You Need Is One Other Person for Church
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10 views • September 27, 2021
There is a lie promoted by the institutional church for the sole purpose to make money. The lie is to get you to come to their church and tithe, BUT Jesus taught differently. Please watch this video to see what Jesus taught.
Click the link to see a longer video: "The First Christians Didn't "Go" to Church - Why Should You?"
https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
Click the link to see a longer video: "The First Christians Didn't "Go" to Church - Why Should You?"
https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
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