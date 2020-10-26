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Canadians Stuck In Violent Germany - Government Won't Help
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47 views • October 26, 2020
And tonight's interview, I discuss with Skye and Polaris a pair of people who desperately want to return to Canada and cannot because they are stuck in Germany due to all of the red tape but the Canadian government forces Canadian citizens to cut through. You're going to find out tonight a little bit about extreme racism in Germany along with the violence that is taking place in the country and the attempted kidnapping of a Canadian child by the German government.
The nation of Germany is in deep trouble and it would be time for anyone who is not a German citizen to consider leaving you'll find out why in this interview.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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The nation of Germany is in deep trouble and it would be time for anyone who is not a German citizen to consider leaving you'll find out why in this interview.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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