Dr.SHIVA™ - Exposes MSM Concealed 2020 Govt Censorship Infrastructure. Interviewed by REDACTED™.



Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Jul 19, 2023 #BigTech

In my Federal lawsuit Ayyadurai v. Twitter, et al., - in SEP 2020 - I uncovered the entire GOVT & #BigTech Censorship Infrastructure Over 400M people learned about it. The MSM & grifter media INTENTIONALLY concealed it This video shares that journey Shiva4President.com Link to post with full video & transcript: Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/redacted-interview-w-dr-shiva-exposes-msm-intercept-concealed-2020-govt-censorship-infrastructure/

