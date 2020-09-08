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Clip musicale - Povia : Chi comanda il mondo ?
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6 views • September 08, 2020
Canale originale del clip : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-ecOmENIhM
Video ufficiale di "Chi comanda il mondo", di Povia
Scritto e diretto da Marco Carlucci
Prodotto da Primafilm
Il brano “Chi comanda il mondo” è inserito nel disco Nuovo Contrordine Mondiale.
Si può scaricare su www.povia.net (piattaforma digitale indipendente)
La canzone farà parte della colonna sonora del film documentario "La centesima scimmia" - "The Hundredth Monkey", di Marco Carlucci
Info:
- http://www.povia.net
- http://www.primafilm.it
- http://www.peoplefree.org
Video ufficiale di "Chi comanda il mondo", di Povia
Scritto e diretto da Marco Carlucci
Prodotto da Primafilm
Il brano “Chi comanda il mondo” è inserito nel disco Nuovo Contrordine Mondiale.
Si può scaricare su www.povia.net (piattaforma digitale indipendente)
La canzone farà parte della colonna sonora del film documentario "La centesima scimmia" - "The Hundredth Monkey", di Marco Carlucci
Info:
- http://www.povia.net
- http://www.primafilm.it
- http://www.peoplefree.org
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