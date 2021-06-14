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Children bleeding near vaxxed - A brief message from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Sheila Hemphill
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2715 views • June 14, 2021
Please keep your kids and our kids far, far away from the jabbed
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Grandparents and parents
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Daycare
Grandparents and parents
School
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