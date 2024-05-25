Smart Devices Read Your Mood & Mind & Mind-Reading AI Translates Your Thoughts From Those Brainwaves

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Related Videos ⬇️

1. "Brain Transparency": Crime Fighting and Productivity Brain Wireables at Davos 2023 - https://rumble.com/v27vj9g-brain-transparency-crime-fighting-and-productivity-brain-wireables-at-davos.html

2. Pre Cog Summary-Minority Report - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arACDYMiNuI

Related Articles ⬇️

1. In Five Years, Your Smartphone Could Be Reading Your Mind (April 22, 2017) - https://futurism.com/in-five-years-your-smartphone-could-be-reading-your-mind

2. Smart Devices Can Now Read your Mood and Mind, Leading to a New Set of Concerns About Technology and Consent (January 18, 2022) - https://theconversation.com/smart-devices-can-now-read-your-mood-and-mind-leading-to-a-new-set-of-concerns-about-technology-and-consent-174946

3. New 'Mind-Reading' AI Translates Thoughts Directly From Brainwaves – Without Implants (December 26, 2023) - https://www.sciencealert.com/new-mind-reading-ai-translates-thoughts-directly-from-brainwaves-without-implants

4. FDA Clears 2nd Neuralink Brain Implant Patient (May 20, 2024) - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/fda-clears-2nd-neuralink-brain-implant-patient/

5. Choosing Death over Suffering - https://bioethics.hms.harvard.edu/journal/choosing-death

Stay tuned... we're getting close. Jesus is coming back VERY soon! 🙏

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

5. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

6. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️