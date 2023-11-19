Post human future - Transhumanism is the end game - Laura Aboli on the Betterway conference

Betterway conference 2023 presents Laura Aboli , from AI & Transhumanism to Being Human.
AI, together with the drive to splice humans with technology – from chips in the brain to under-the-skin chips and even via injection – raises profound and urgent questions about freedom, consent, and the future of our species. In the face of an aggressive push to introduce Artificial Intelligence, is transhumanism inevitable? Can it bring benefit or only harm? This conversation will unpick the implications, go deep into what it means to be human.
Laura Aboli
https://www.udimaf.org/
Full livestream can be found at
https://betterwayconference.org
Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)
https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com/
Filmed by Oraclefilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
