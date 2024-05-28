PLANDEMIC THE MUSICAL’S DYNAMIC DUO

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 25, 2024
Director, Mikki Willis, and musician, DPAK, join Del with details on the latest installment of the ‘Plandemic Series’, ‘Plandemic: The Musical’. Hear how the filmmaker and musician became collaborators and how their inspirational work has become a perfect union.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7ttl-plandemic-the-musicals-dynamic-duo.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.