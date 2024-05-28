Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PLANDEMIC THE MUSICAL’S DYNAMIC DUO
channel image
High Hopes
3206 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published 14 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 25, 2024


Director, Mikki Willis, and musician, DPAK, join Del with details on the latest installment of the ‘Plandemic Series’, ‘Plandemic: The Musical’. Hear how the filmmaker and musician became collaborators and how their inspirational work has become a perfect union.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7ttl-plandemic-the-musicals-dynamic-duo.html

Keywords
del bigtreehighwiremusicalplandemicmikki willisdynamic duodpak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket