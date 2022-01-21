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Viper 'Vax' Patch DNA 66.6% 'efficacy' Internet of Bodies 4th Industrial Revolution to Change YOU!
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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141 views • January 21, 2022
[10.01.2022] What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary)
[12.03.2020 - Reloaded]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/

Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a 'VIRUS'? (Reloaded) [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cz4d25Utlshl/
--
IDK how things will roll out, but I know the introduction of the micro-needle array patch is BIG!
Topped off with a 66.6% effective DNA vax... please! God bless and keep you all.
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1542714/swiss-researchers-launch-trial-for-covid-patch-vaccine
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/swiss-researchers-launch-trial-for-covid-patch-vaccine
Interim results from Phase-III clinical trials showed primary efficacy of 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases, the company had said earlier.
https://www.msn.com/en-in/money/topstories/covid-19-india-to-soon-roll-out-worlds-first-dna-vaccine-price-efficacy-and-all-you-need-to-know/ar-AAS95OO
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/

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The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fish Many Fishers
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/78w2f6MbQ4Mc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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