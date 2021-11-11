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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 8 110821
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0 view • November 11, 2021
Show Notes 110821
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
1. Dave, just Dave
2. https://mikebogue.com/ see website for testimonials, pictures, and more!!! 30 YEARS of experience!!
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
SOJ, SM, Patriot State of Mind,
https://unitethefight.buzzsprout.com/1881154
KCNR1460.com; Matt Nimmo “Liberty Unabashed”
-- show link, SARS COV2 spike impairs DNA repair
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34696485/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-03-whistleblower-pfizer-falsified-data-flawed-covid-trials.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-recordings-prove-hospital-covid-protocols-killing-patients.html
https://www.chicoer.com/2021/11/02/oroville-moves-to-become-a-constitutional-republic/?utm_campaign=socialflow&;utm_content=tw-ChicoER&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com
CA Family code sections 6926, minor consent to medical care
show link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4sovg15swx8itov/Family%20Code%206926.pdf?dl=0
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/IP19-1901-Incentives-COVID19-guidance.pdf
https://krcrtv.com/news/local/glenn-county-supervisors-approve-opposition-to-covid-vaccine-related-mandates
https://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Chico-City-Councilman-Sean-Morgan-issued-recall-notice-575676521.html
https://www.chicoer.com/2021/11/02/oroville-moves-to-become-a-constitutional-republic/
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
“thanks for listening and watching, you're welcome”
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
1. Dave, just Dave
2. https://mikebogue.com/ see website for testimonials, pictures, and more!!! 30 YEARS of experience!!
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
SOJ, SM, Patriot State of Mind,
https://unitethefight.buzzsprout.com/1881154
KCNR1460.com; Matt Nimmo “Liberty Unabashed”
-- show link, SARS COV2 spike impairs DNA repair
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34696485/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-03-whistleblower-pfizer-falsified-data-flawed-covid-trials.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-recordings-prove-hospital-covid-protocols-killing-patients.html
https://www.chicoer.com/2021/11/02/oroville-moves-to-become-a-constitutional-republic/?utm_campaign=socialflow&;utm_content=tw-ChicoER&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com
CA Family code sections 6926, minor consent to medical care
show link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4sovg15swx8itov/Family%20Code%206926.pdf?dl=0
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/IP19-1901-Incentives-COVID19-guidance.pdf
https://krcrtv.com/news/local/glenn-county-supervisors-approve-opposition-to-covid-vaccine-related-mandates
https://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Chico-City-Councilman-Sean-Morgan-issued-recall-notice-575676521.html
https://www.chicoer.com/2021/11/02/oroville-moves-to-become-a-constitutional-republic/
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
“thanks for listening and watching, you're welcome”
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