What is the pope doing right now? Door of the ark is closing soon, Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on 2022-10-06 around 9pm while editing videos.





Scriptures:

Matthew 18:6, Mark 9:42, Luke 17:1-2

Hebrews 9:27

Isaiah 5:20

Matthew 24:37-39, Luke 17:26-27

Proverbs 27:1, James 4:13-17

Matthew 7:15-23

1 Corinthians 15:33, Galatians 6:7, James 1:16





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-10-06-what-is-the-pope-doing/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski