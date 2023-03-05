Matiu Te Huki from New Zealand

Matiu Te Huki is a musician from New Zealand. But he is also a Maori and teach the HAKA, which is a cermonial dance in the Maori culture.
I am so glad that I finaly are doing this interview, so Matiu can teach us about the HAKA.
https://rainbowwarrior.nz/
Modiga Människor give a voice to those who should be heard in Mainstream-media but don't. You can support my channel either by sharing my interviews or by Swish: 123 092 3631, Bg: 378-3933, or Paypal: www.paypal.me/modigamanniskor https://www.patreon.com/user?u=700303
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.