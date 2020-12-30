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Tithing Issues for Davidian Seventh-day Adventists
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6 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation clarifies the most essential definition of what constitutes a storehouse of present truth using the Bible, Spirit of Prophecy, and the original Shepherd's Rod message. Most Davidians are confused on the subject of where to return their tithes because of many winds of doctrines promulgated by false teachers in our midst. Please review our previous videos in this series on God's storehouse and the leadership crisis amongst Davidian groups that has arisen since 1955.
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Hierarchies: 1955-2018. https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Hierarchies: 1955-2018. https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
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