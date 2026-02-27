BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Antichrist ridding superpower or fallen angel faction are revolting realizing Satan will betray them
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
520 followers
0
51 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). The fact that the former assassinated Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist child-trafficker Donald Trump’s dopplegangers are destroying America, and the new reptilian Vladimir Putin who replaced the imprisoned framed 5th dimensional Vladimir Putin is destroying Russia, and the new clone of Xi Jinping who replaced the disappeared former Xi Jinping is destroying China, could mean that the Antichrist is removing the 3 superpowers to bring in his Illuminati NWO one-world government and one-world economy and one-world Luciferian religion “New Age interfaith spiritualism revived fallen angel Atlantis religion” under Satan Lucifer, or else, some factions of fallen angels are revolting against Satan Lucifer's Antichrist’s puppets the Donald Trump dopplegangers, because they realized Satan Lucifer will eventually betray them and replace them with automaton slaves. God’s judgment is starting to fall on America, and as I said long time ago, the dopplegangers of the dead Donald Trump is being used as the villain role to destroy the American economy by the Antichrist fake hero fake savior fake messiah fake liberator. They bring in the fake Antichrist villain role to destroy everything, so that the real Antichrist hero role can come in to save the people from the destruction they create themselves, because they always use the “create the problem, cause the reaction, and provide the solution” tactic to carry out their agenda. Repent & receive Jesus as Savior now before the rapture of the real Christians, and the Tribulation Age judgment destruction and death of almost all of the earth’s populace begins. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
