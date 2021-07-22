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CHP Talks: Palliative Care Must Prevail Against the Culture of Death
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36 views • July 22, 2021
July 22, 2021: Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society, gives an update following a court victory. With an appeal for members to participate in a virtual conference, she shares her vision to provide safe spaces for palliative care . . . free of government pressure and interference. Concerned citizens who share this vision can take out a membership or renew their memberships at: https://deltahospice.org/dhs_membership_form/
To participate in the September meeting you must take out a membership by August 3, 2021.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
To participate in the September meeting you must take out a membership by August 3, 2021.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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