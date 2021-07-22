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CHP Talks: Palliative Care Must Prevail Against the Culture of Death
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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36 views • July 22, 2021
July 22, 2021: Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society, gives an update following a court victory. With an appeal for members to participate in a virtual conference, she shares her vision to provide safe spaces for palliative care . . . free of government pressure and interference. Concerned citizens who share this vision can take out a membership or renew their memberships at: https://deltahospice.org/dhs_membership_form/

To participate in the September meeting you must take out a membership by August 3, 2021.

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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Keywords
healthlifecanadahealthcarechp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiahospiceend of lifeassisted suicidebill c-7angelina irelandpalliative caredelta hospice societybc court of appealschpcanada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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