Weight Loss that Works!

There are 17 major areas that affect our weight and percent bodyfat. Most diet or exercise programs address only 1. If your weight is "stuck", it is very likely that they key for you is one or more of the other 16 areas. This video will help you decipher your own physiology and help get you on track.





For more information about our other health and wellness educational material, please visit our website, www.drcagesays.org.