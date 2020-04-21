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Jesus VS Rich Pastors
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26 views • April 21, 2020
Are these rich pastors really going to go to heaven?
Rich pastors are going to face a terrible (but just) judgement from God. They are headed straight for Hell but all they have their eyes on are the physical pleasures they gained dishonestly from their donors. Do they really think they're going to heaven?
Rich pastors are going to face a terrible (but just) judgement from God. They are headed straight for Hell but all they have their eyes on are the physical pleasures they gained dishonestly from their donors. Do they really think they're going to heaven?
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