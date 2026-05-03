The cutest palate cleanser you'll get this week: Russian polar explorers working at Cape Chelyuskin have befriended a seal. It swims over to warm up in a hole-weir used for measuring sea level.

(Cape Chelyuskin is the northernmost point of the Eurasian continent, and the northernmost point of mainland Russia)

Adding:

A satellite image of the consequences of the strike by UAF drone kamikazes on the LDPS in Perm (Russia).

Tanks with a capacity of 50,000 m3 and some of the technological pipes were destroyed, causing very significant damage to the pumping station.

Adding, about Cuba:

Trump is considering several scenarios for a change of power in Cuba, but is not yet betting on a complete dismantling of the regime, writes Politico.

According to the newspaper's sources, Washington is discussing an option in which part of the Cuban leadership should step down, but the talk may not be about a complete overthrow of power, but about a targeted replacement of key figures.

More stringent measures - up to the use of force - are also under consideration, but priority is currently given to diplomatic pressure. Thus, Washington is not in a hurry to give in to the demands of the Cuban diaspora to "solve the Cuban issue" with harsh methods.

Recall, the American president yesterday promised to send the fleet after Iran to the shores of Cuba.

Adding:

Trump is considering several scenarios for a change of power in Cuba, but is not yet betting on a complete dismantling of the regime, writes Politico.

According to the newspaper's sources, Washington is discussing an option in which part of the Cuban leadership should step down, but the talk may not be about a complete overthrow of power, but about a targeted replacement of key figures.

More stringent measures - up to the use of force - are also under consideration, but priority is currently given to diplomatic pressure. Thus, Washington is not in a hurry to give in to the demands of the Cuban diaspora to "solve the Cuban issue" with harsh methods.

Recall, the American president yesterday promised to send the fleet after Iran to the shores of Cuba.

The President of Cuba announced an increasing threat of invasion of the island by the USA.

Adding from Cuba:

President Díaz-Canel stated that the USA is threatening Cuba with military means, and called on the international community to put pressure on the Americans.

"No aggressor, no matter how powerful he may be, will find surrendered people in Cuba. He will face a people determined to defend their sovereignty and independence on every inch of their national territory," said Díaz-Canel.