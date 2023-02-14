Another chapter about "World 2.0"(?) AFTER the one of the 4th Industrial Revolution 🤔

"World 2.0 is an industrial society with decreasing childbirth and depletion of energy sources. Machines will be part of our bodies and our physical and mental capabilities will be enhanced significantly." I found this very confusing language, trying to make the negative into something positive. "Let's take a leap forward to make our lifes enjoyable" ?? Didn't we have that with God already? Ofcourse, exactly what satan wants to do, something he will never get ; us to worship him. The whole "neural network hijacking", don't you know iron and clay don't mix? And that God doesn't compete with AI? Nor should you. Refuse, resist, just say no.