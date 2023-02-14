Create New Account
Another chapter about "World 2.0"(?) AFTER the one of the 4th Industrial Revolution 🤔
Karine Savard
Published 15 hours ago

"World 2.0 is an industrial society with decreasing childbirth and depletion of energy sources. Machines will be part of our bodies and our physical and mental capabilities will be enhanced significantly."  I found this very confusing language, trying to make the negative into something positive. "Let's take a leap forward to make our lifes enjoyable" ?? Didn't we have that with God already? Ofcourse, exactly what satan wants to do, something he will never get ; us to worship him. The whole "neural network hijacking", don't you know iron and clay don't mix? And that God doesn't compete with AI? Nor should you. Refuse, resist, just say no. 

brainmindbodyfree willneural networkinternet of bodiesworld 2 point 0reservoir computingintelligere latin is to understand the outside world

